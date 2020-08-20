Raipur, August 20: Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Thursday were announced as the cleanest states in Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results in two different categories of Urban local bodies. The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs.

Announcing the winner of the cleanest state, Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel for winning the first spot in the category of states with more than 100 Urban local bodies. Following Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh emerged as the second and third prize in this category. Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results: Indore Wins The Title Of India’s Cleanest City For the 4th Consecutive Year, Surat Ranks Second, Navi Mumbai Third; Check List of Winners.

Here's a tweet by Urban Affairs Ministry:

Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance. pic.twitter.com/cg3DH6PnHM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 20, 2020

In the category of states with less than 100 Urban local bodies, Jharkhand wins the first spot. Haryana and Uttarakhand won the second and third spot, while Sikkim and Assam. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand. Earlier, Union Ministry said that Indore became the cleanest in the country for the fourth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai clinched the second and third spot.

