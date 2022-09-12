Mumbai, September 12: A Thane sessions court recently awarded life imprisonment to a man for allegedly raping and impregnating his niece. According to reports, the 45-year-old accused raped and impregnated his brother-in-law's minor daughter. The alleged incident took place in 2016 when the accused allegedly raped his niece repeatedly which led her to become pregnant.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused is a resident of Vajreshwari near Bhiwandi. The alleged incident took place when the victim was 16 years old. The court not only convicted the accused but also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim was living with her grandmother while her mom was at work when the incident took place. Vadodara Shocker: Octogenarian Woman Seeks Help After ‘Hypersexual’ 89-Year-Old Husband Frequently Demands Sexual Gratification; Asked To Consult Sexologist.

Prior to the rape incident, the victim had lost her father when she was 11 years old. Reports also suggest that the accused, who is her uncle used to stay in the same house. As per reports the accused raped his niece between July 2016 and December 2017. This led to her becoming pregnant. The incident came to light when the family found that the minor was seven months pregnant.

After learning about her pregnancy, the victim's grandmother approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused at Ganeshpuri police station. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and booked him under various sections of IPC and under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Held for Strangling His 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Over Inter-Caste Relationship.

Based on the testimony of the witnesses and the records made available, the Thane sessions court observed that the prosecution proved the criminal charges against the accused. Following this, the court convicted the accused and awarded him life imprisonment.

