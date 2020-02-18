Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Factory at Dombivli's MIDC; Firefighting Operations Underway

A fire breaks out at Thane's Dombivli (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thane, February 18: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Dombivli on Tuesday. Till now, there are no reports of any injuries in the fire. Firefighting operations are currently underway to douse the flames. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Kurla West, Firefighters And Water Tankers at Spot; Watch Video.

Due to the blaze, a thick blanket of smoke engulfed the area. After getting the information, local authorities reached the spot. According to reports, the fire spread after the explosion. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Ambernath, Fire Tenders Reach Spot.

ANI's Tweet:

Thane: Fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Dombivali. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IkJsYQH0Mk — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

Raju Nalawade, secretary, Dombivli housing welfare association told Hindustan Times, “This particular company is one of the highly hazardous units in Dombivli MIDC. According to the right to information inquiry, I filed earlier, this company has been listed as highly dangerous.”

It is the second incident of fire in Thane district in the last three days. Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at on the first floor of Lake City Mall, located near the Balkum Fire Station in Thane west. No casualty was reported in the blaze.