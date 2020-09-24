Thane, Maharashtra: A 29-year-old man was swept away in a swollen drain following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place yesterday evening after a heavy downpour caused flooding in several parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar.

The man has been identified as Rizwan Khan, a resident of Daighar area. He had slipped into a flooded nullah or drain while crossing it, a police officer said. A search was launched and his body was later recovered from the drain. Mumbai Rains Pics And Videos: Parts of City Flooded Amid Intense Rainfall, Netizens Share Visuals of Waterlogging.

The Thane civic authorities said they received several calls of flooding, a tree falls, and wall collapse at a couple of places in the district on Wednesday. In neighbouring Palghar, several localities in Vasai and surrounding areas were flooded after heavy showers.