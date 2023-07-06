New Delhi, July 5: In a swift suo moto action, the Bar Council of Delhi on Wednesday suspended the enrollment of Delhi Bar Association Tis Hazari Courts' Senior Vice President, hours after a video of a firing inside the district court went viral.

The firing incident took place at Tis Hazari Court premises earlier on Wednesday in which advocates were seen hurling abuses and firing in the air. Tis Hazari Firing: Bar Council of Delhi Suspends Lawyer Manish Sharma for His Alleged Involvement.

Watch Video: Firing Inside the District Court

Delhi | A firing incident reported at Tis Hazari Court premises, no injuries reported. Police say that this happened after an argument among lawyers. (Note: Abusive language) (Video Source: A lawyer) pic.twitter.com/MMPOQwpWaZ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

In its letter, the Delhi Bar Council, an autonomous regulatory body under the Advocates Act, 1961, said that Manish Sharma, the Senior Vice President of the bar association, is clearly identifiable in the video and “identification of other advocates involved is being carried out for taking appropriate action”. Delhi Court Firing Video: Bullets Fired Over Argument Between Lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Premises.

The BCD has asked Sharma to submit his written explanation and appear before it on July 7, failing which ex-parte action will be initiated against him. According to the police, a clash broke out between two groups of lawyers following which some of them allegedly fired in the air. No one was injured in the incident, the police clarified.

“The Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi under the power vested with him in section Rule 42, Chapter-IV of Bar Council of Delhi Rules, has suspended your licence to practice as an advocate, with immediate effect,” read the letter, issued by the Secretary, BCD to the Sharma.

