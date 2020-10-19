New Delhi, October 19: A day after Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China, the micro-blogging issued a statement on Monday. Twitter said it understands and respect sensitive around the issue, adding that its teams have resolved it. A major controversy erupted yesterday after Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of the People's Republic of China in the timelines.

"We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue," a Twitter spokesperson said. Security analyst Nitin Gokhale brought the matter to notice of Twitter. He complained that when he typed Hall of Fame, Leh as location, he received suggestions which showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of the People's Republic of China.

The security analyst tweeted, "See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately. @Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport (sic)." The matter was also raised by Kanchan Gupta, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Twitter Removes Precise Location Tagging on Its App.

Tweet by Nitin Gokhale:

See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately.@Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/sGMbmjJ60c — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

Tweet by Kanchan Gupta:

So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China . If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law? @nitingokhale @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/euelMvCxTy — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) October 18, 2020

"So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China. If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law?", Gupta wrote tagging Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).