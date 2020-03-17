Union Minister V Muraleedharan in Self Quarantine After Coming in Contact with COVID-19 Patient in Trivandrum

Union Minister V Muraleedharan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Trivandrum, March 17: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan is in self-quarantine of 14 days as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. Muraleedharan isolated himself after he attended a meeting in Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology medical institute in Trivandrum on March 14. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on www.mohfw.gov.in.

The meeting was also attended by a doctor who had returned from Spain and tested positive for COVID-19. The others who attended the program have been also asked for self-quarantine. Meanwhile, the minister has sought an explanation from the hospital administration regarding the incident.

ANI Tweet:

Union Minister V Muraleedharan is in self quarantine after he attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on March 14. A doctor there who returned from Spain, tested positive for COVID 19 on March 15. https://t.co/pBzjgrBQGq — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

"We have identified 75 employees including 25 at least doctors who have come under contact under the primary contact list and they have been placed under isolation," Manorama News quotes its sources as saying.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has mounted to 126 on Tuesday, with new cases coming from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 39 cases. It is followed by Kerala (22), Uttar Pradesh (12) and Karnataka (8).