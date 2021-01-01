Lucknow, January 1: A car, which had been stolen two years ago, was found with a policeman in Uttar Pradesh. Bithoor police station officer Kaushlendra Pratap Singh was found using the stolen car. Notably, Kaushlendra Pratap Singh had survived the ambush on a police team by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men on July 3. The UP police department has ordered an inquiry into the incident. UP Policeman Tests Coronavirus Positive, Dies by Suicide.

The car, which belongs to Omendra Soni, was stolen from Barra area from a car washing centre on December 31, 2018. Soni had lodged an FIR but the car was not found. It came to light that Singh was using the stolen car when Soni received a call from KTL service centre on December 30, enquiring if his vehicle was running fine after the service a few days ago. 6 Dacoits Held After Police Encounter in UP's Fatehpur.

"I was surprised at the query. I was told my details were with the centre due to a previous servicing of my Wagon R, that is why the call was placed for feedback I went to the service centre and I was told that the vehicle was returned to SO Bithoor, Kaushlendra Pratap Singh on December 22 after servicing," Soni told Hindustan Times. Notably, Soni had not been informed by the police that his car was found.

As per the procedure, Bithoor police should have informed Barra police about the recovery of the car. However, Barra police did not receive any intimation from Bithoor police, HT reported. Singh claimed innocence and said that he had found the car abandoned after which it was seized. However, he did not elaborate on the date when the vehicle was found.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).