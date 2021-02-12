Dehradun, February 12: The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy has mounted to 36 with the recovery of more dead bodies on Friday. According to Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya, 36 dead bodies have been recovered so far while two people have been found alive. Over 206 people are still feared missing. The rescue operations at the Tapovan tunnel are in full swing in the aftermath of the flash floods at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Here Are Facts About Nanda Devi Glacier in Chamoli District.

According to details by the state government, the rescue operation at Tapovan in Chamoli District entered the sixth day on Friday. As many as 36 bodies have been recovered while a total of 204 people missing, officials informed.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Updates: What We Know So Far

So far, 36 dead bodies have been recovered and 2 persons found alive, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya informed. The rescue operation at Tapovan in Chamoli District entered the sixth day today. As many as 204 people are missing, according to the State Government PK Tiwary NDRF Commandant, at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district said that rescue teams are continuously searching for bodies. A team has also been deployed to search for bodies along the river. All agencies involved in rescue operation are working round the clock. Except for Pang and Murada, which remained as the the worst affected villages in Uttarakhand, power has been restored in all the remaining 11 villages. Drinking water lines have been repaired in 10 villages and work is underway in the remaining others. On Thursday, the rescue work was disrupted briefly following increase in flow of Dhauliganga river and technical snags in drilling machines. On the other hand, two more bodies were recovered on Thursday, taking the total to 36. Nearly 200 people have gone missing after the deluge in the region on Sunday morning. After days of digging and excavation works, jawans of the army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF, who are engaged in the rescue works, had managed open a sizeable portion of the tunnel. But the presence of heavy silt and sludge inside the tunnel slowed down the rescue work, top government officials admitted.

On Tuesday, the rescue work had slowed down due to the presence of heavy silt inside the tunnel. DGP Ashok Kumar had said that all possibilities will be explored to save the lives of the trapped people. The rescuers had been working on multi-pronged strategies in their desperate bid to open the blocked tunnel. The rescuers have also used remote sensing technologies for geographical mapping of the tunnel.

