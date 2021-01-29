Mumbai, January 29: In what is believed to be a miraculous incident, a 15-year-old boy in Vasai near Mumbai survived a 35-foot fall from the terrace of his building. Reports inform that the boy, named Ajay Pawar, who is a Class 10 student, miraculously survived the incident and saved his life. The incident took place while he was playing with his friends and was trying to retrieve his footwear which fell on a scaffolding. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the young boy stepped on a plastic sheet, which was there as part of the scaffolding cover. He did this to let the sunshine in but it broke due to his weight and he fell off from the terrace.

As the boy fell, a large thud was heard after which society members rushed to the spot. He fell on a cycle that was parked outside the building. There was too much commotion at the spot as many rushed to check the cause of the sound. The boy was rushed to a local hospital at first and was later shifted to Tungha Hospital in Mira Road. The boy's father informed that the his son is currently undergoing treatment. The HT report states that the boy lives with his family consisting his father, mother and elder brother at Anand Nagar in Vasai (West) area near Mumbai. Kolkata Shocker: Skeleton of a 25-Year-Old Man Found From the Terrace of His Building, Mother is Prime Suspect.

Giving details about the incident, the boy's father informed that after the plastic tore, his son Ajay fell 35 feet down from the terrace of his building. The man said that Ajay has received injuries to his chin and hand and was saved as he fell on a cycle parked in the society premises.

