New Delhi, March 18: The country is not likely to experience heat waves for next few days, said the India Meteorological Department. As per weather forecast by the IMD, no heat wave very likely over the country during next five days except over Saurashtra and Kutch, where heat wave conditions in isolated places are very likely on Thursday. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, various regions of the central India including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next three days. As per the forecast, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to get isolated hailstorm on March 18 and March 19. Similar weather conditions will be witnessed by Marathawada and Telangana on March 19 and March 20. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions to Grip Parts of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat, Says IMD.

Under the influence of the Western Disturbances, several areas of the northern India are likely to receive isolated rainfall, snowfall today. As per IMD, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience rainfall on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience similar weather conditions during next four to five days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).