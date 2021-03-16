Ahmedabad, March 16: Heatwave conditions are very likely to grip several regions in Gujarat today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat are set to reel under heatwave conditions on Tuesday, March 16. "No heatwave very likely over the country during next five days except over Saurashtra and Kutch where heatwave conditions are likely today, March 16, 2021", the IMD said. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, in large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for two days on the trot. In small areas, heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

As the heatwave sets in, the temperatures in these regions are likely to soar, causing inconvenience to people. Moreover, a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of March 20, 2021. Under the influence of interaction between mid-level westerlies and lower level easterlies, thunderstorm and hailstorm activity is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha during March 18-20, 2021.

Giving details about the weather conditions across India, the IMD said that fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during the next two days and decrease thereafter, Moreover, rainfall and thundershower is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till March 19.

