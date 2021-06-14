Kolkata, June 14: The West Bengal government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 1, in order to curb the spread of infection. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also eased the restrictions and allowed more relaxation. The essential services in the state have been exempted from the lockdown and restrictions. Temple Priests Will Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by West Bengal Government, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

The restaurants and bar in the state are allowed to open between 12 noon to 8 pm operating at 50 per cent seating capacity. Shops in shopping malls and complexes are also allowed to open between 11 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent workforce. Meanwhile, all markets can remain open between 7 am to 11 am. All education institutions will remain closed. However, the movement of people in the state has been restricted between 9 pm and 5 am. West Bengal: Social Distancing Norms Flouted, No COVID-19 Protocols Followed At Siliguri Market.

According to the new guidelines, all government offices in the state are allowed to function at 25 per cent of the total capacity and the private or corporate offices have been permitted to remain open from 10 am to 4 pm while operating at 25 per cent of the total strength. Movement of private vehicles in West Bengal will continue to remain suspended, other than in emergency situation. Sports activities can resume without spectators.

On Sunday, West Bengal reported 3,984 new coronavirus cases 84 deaths. The total COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 14,61,257 so far. As of now 16,896 people have lost their lives owing of coronavirus in the state.

