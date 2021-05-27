Kolkata, May 27: The West Bengal government on Thursday extended COVID-19 restrictions till June 15 to curb the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The restrictions were first imposed on May 15 for 15 days. They were scheduled to be lifted on May 30. The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The CM had sought cooperation from the people of the state. Banerjee asked residents of West Bengal not to call these COVID-19 restrictions lockdown. She said that COVID-19 numbers had come down in the state after the restrictions were imposed, and for the sake of the economy, there would be no lockdown in West Bengal. COVID-19 Positive Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Condition Stable, Says Kolkata Hospital.

West Bengal Govt extends statewide restrictions till June 15th to curb #COVID19 in the state: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/rdwGsEsrca — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

What Will Remain Open?

Vegetables, fruits, milk shops to remain open till 7-10 am.

Sweets shops between 10 am to 5 pm.

Banks will remain operational from 10 am to 2 pm.

Marriage functions to be allowed with 50 people, while only 20 people are allowed to attend funerals.

Only 50 percent workforce is allowed for tea gardens.

What Will Remain Close?

Local trains, metro services, inter state bus and train services, and inland waterways.

All private offices.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes.

All political, cultural and religious assemblies will not be allowed.

Taxis, auto-rickshaws are not allowed unless people are travelling to hospitals.

People are strictly not allowed to move out from 9 pm to 5 am.

After the imposition of lockdown-like restrictions in West Bengal, the state continued to record a decline in single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in the past few days. On Wednesday, West Bengal logged 16,225 fresh infections, raising the tally to 13,18,203. The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state. West Bengal now has 1,23,377 active cases, while 11,79,999 patients have recovered from the disease.

