In a deeply disturbing incident, an 8-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a rabid stray dog in Ruhasa village under the Daurala Police Station limits. The child, who was playing outside his home, was bitten on the face, and the dog reportedly chewed off his upper lip. The horrifying moment was captured on CCTV installed in the area, and the chilling video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and fear among locals. A disturbing image also surfaced online showing the boy’s disfigured face, further amplifying public concern. Villagers, shocked and angered by the gruesome attack, reportedly hunted down the infected dog and killed it to prevent further harm. The boy was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be critical but stable. Kanpur Dog Attack: Pet Dog Bites Woman Riding Scooter in UP, Canine Owner Assaults Victim for Complaining; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

7-Year-Old Boy Suffers Serious Injuries After Stray Dog Attacks Him

यूपी के मेरठ में घर के बाहर खेल रहे 7 साल के बच्चे अनस पर स्ट्रीट डॉग ने किया जानलेवा हमला, हालत गंभीर। pic.twitter.com/5UNISRFkOm — Zuber Akhtar (@Zuber_Akhtar1) May 6, 2025

