FASTag System To Discontinue From March 1, 2025? Toll Tax To Be Collected Under New Automatic Number Plate Recognition System? Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claims

Mumbai, February 19: Multiple users on X are claiming that the FASTag system will end on Saturday, March 1. The reports also allege that a new system of paying toll tax will be implemented soon. The claims suggest that the Narendra Modi-led government is introducing an automatic toll deduction system, which will make travel on highways easier. It is also reported that the move is aimed at ending the hassles that come with FASTag, which was introduced in the country in 2016.

X users said that the government will end the FASTag system and implement a new system called the "Automatic Number Plate Recognition System" or ANPR system. Under the new ANPR technology, tolls will be automatically deducted by scanning the vehicle's number plate. This means people no longer have to use FASTag, thus ending the need to have the system and even ending the hassle of checking the balance. New FASTag Rules Will Be Effective From Monday, Impose Extra Penalties on Users for Low Balance, Delayed Payments and Blacklisted Tags.

Under the new system, high-resolution cameras installed at the toll plaza will scan the high-security registration plate (HSRP) to deduct money. As the vehicle number will be linked to the government database, it will help to know under whose name the vehicle is registered. Once the vehicle's HSRP is scanned, the toll amount will be automatically deducted from the owner's bank account, mobile wallet, or linked UPI.

FASTag System To Be Replaced by ANPR-Based Tolling?

Starting March 1, 2025, the FASTag system will be replaced by ANPR-based tolling. ✅ No more traffic jams at tolls ✅ Seamless, cashless travel ✅ Smarter highways for India 🔹 Ensure your vehicle has an HSRP number plate 🔹 Link your bank account to avoid payment issues. pic.twitter.com/YkYK9DWEfX — Voice of Hubballi (@VoiceOfHubballi) February 18, 2025

Toll Tax To Be Collected Under ANPR System

FASTAG system ends, toll tax will be deducted in this way from March 1, 2025https://t.co/x3vjeXtjyW By India Employment News via Dailyhunt — mandhir Saikia (@MandhirSai17670) February 18, 2025

It is also said that the ANPR system, which has been implemented in several countries, will help people cross the toll easily without stopping. However, this news is not true. Users' claims about the ANPR system replacing FASTag are false, and the central government has not made any official announcement regarding the same. FASTag Mandatory: Maharashtra Mandates FASTag for All Vehicles From April 1, Vehicles Without Tag Will Be Charged Double.

It has also been learned that the Centre is planning to replace FASTag with a GNSS system. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Fact check

Claim : FASTag system to end from March 1. Toll to be collected via ANPR system Conclusion : No such official announcement has been made by the Narendra Modi-led government Full of Trash Clean

