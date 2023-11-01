Ujjain, November 1: Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. Madhya Pradesh continues to be a formidable stronghold for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). It is among the select states, such as Gujarat, where the BJP has sustained its political dominance for over 15 years. Congress is hopeful of repeating the history when they won the state in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election. This time, Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar from Dimani assembly constituency, while the BJP has named Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as their candidate.

Dimani is a Vidhan Sabha or legislative assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. It falls under the Morena Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituency. Located within the Morena district in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, Dimani is recognized as a rural constituency. The BJP has trusted Narendra Singh Tomar with the responsibility of not only winning Dimani but also improving the party's tally in the region. In 2018, Congress won all six seats of Morena district. With Tomar in the fray, the BJP is working hard to ensure a change this time. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Rebels Not Main Problem for BJP, but Anger of Party’s Ground Workers.

Candidates for Dimani Election 2023

Narendra Singh Tomar

Narendra Singh Tomar is the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare of India. Tomar has been fielded from the Dimani constituency for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. Tomar will contest the Vidhan Sabha elections after two decades. He last won the assembly polls from Gwalior for the second time in a row 2003. Emerging as a wild-card candidate, his unexpected entry into the state's political landscape suggests that the party might be considering options beyond Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the Chief Minister's role.

Ravindra Singh Tomar

Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar to retain the Dimani assembly seat. The party expects Ravindra Singh Tomar to repeat the history. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 2489 Candidates File Nomination Papers Across State on Last Day.

What Happened in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election

Girraj Dandotiya of Congress won from Dimani in 2018. In 2020, he joined the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia. In the bypoll, Dandotiya contested on a BJP ticket and lost the election to Congress candidate Ravindra Singh Tomar.

Dimani Election 2023 Schedule:

The Election for Dimani Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Dimani Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3, announced the Election Commission.

The constituency comprises a total of 201,517 voters, consisting of 112,279 male voters and 89,234 female voters. Tomar community has the maximum number of 65,000 voters in Dimani. In comparison, the Scheduled Caste category has approximately 48,000 votes. Apart from these two, voters from the OBC category can also play an important role.

