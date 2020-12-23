Kashmir, December 23: The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and the Congress have won 13 of 20 districts in the first local polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it lost its special status and was turned into a UT in 2019. The Gupkar alliance -- a grouping of seven mainstream J&K-based parties including rivals National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) - has won more than 100 seats.

On the other hand, BJP emerged as the single largest party as it won 74 seats. The Congress has won 27 seats. In Jammu province, the BJP won 71 seats, while the Gupkar alliance won 35. The Congress managed to win 17 seats. Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: 100-Year-Old Woman Braves Cold to Vote in 6th Phase of DDC Polls.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the result of 276 District Development Council (DDC) seats, out of 280 seats, has been declared so far. pic.twitter.com/4dHl7uq60t — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 23, 2020

Voting was held in 280 seats - 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory -- in eight phases over a period of 25 days.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said the results have made it clear that the people of the region have voted for the Gupkar Alliance and rejected the Centre’s “unconstitutional” decision to abrogate Article 370.

