Jyotiraditya Scindia Reacts to Kamal Nath's Resignation, Says 'It's a Victory For People of Madhya Pradesh'

File image of Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, March 20: Shortly after Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia described the development as a victory of people in the state. Alleging that the Kamal Nath government was not serving the people, Jyotiraditya Scindia said truth has won. His tweet was a counter-attack against Congress's remark that people of Madhya Pradesh faced a defeat at hands of the BJP.

"People have won in Madhya Pradesh today. I always believe politics is a medium to serve people. The Madhya Pradesh government has forgotten this. Truth has won today. Truth alone triumphs," the Congress turncoat tweeted. Earlier today, the Congress government fell following the resignation of Kamal Nath from the Chief Minister's post ahead of the floor test. "People have lost, BJP has won," Congress's state unit tweeted after Nath's announcement.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's Tweet:

मध्य प्रदेश में आज जनता की जीत हुई है। मेरा सदैव ये मानना रहा है कि राजनीति जनसेवा का माध्यम होना चाहिए, लेकिन प्रदेश सरकार इस रास्ते से भटक गई थी। सच्चाई की फिर विजय हुई है। सत्यमेवजयते। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 20, 2020

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state and asked to complete the proceedings before 5 pm. After Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati accepted the resignation of 16 more Congress MLAs, the Congress strength in the House was reduced to 92 MLAs, which had 114 MLAs when the House was elected. Ahead of the floor test, Congress could not muster a majority.

The Kamal Nath government had slipped into a crisis after Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined BJP. His exit triggered a rebellion among Congress legislators, and 22 of them had resigned from the assembly.