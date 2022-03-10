Imphal, March 10: The counting of votes has begun for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 Results. All eyes are set on the counting of votes for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 Results. The counting is expected to begin at 8 am on March 10. The state went under the polls in two phases, phase 1 on February 28 and phase 2 on March 5 for the 60 assembly seats. Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Updates on Counting of Votes on 60 Seats of Manipur.

A total of 265 candidates are in the fray for the 60 seats of Manipur Assembly Elections 2022. According to several exit polls, BJP is likely to form government in the state for the second term as a single largest party and the rivals Congress on the second number. Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Will Retain Power in the State, Says Amit Shah.

Some of the high-profile candidates of the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 are CM and BJP candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy CM, and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh, former CM, and Congress leader O Ibobi Singh.

On election day, Manipur recorded a voter turnout of 78.03% in phase 1 and 76.62% in phase 2. Manipur recorded a lower voter turnout in Assembly Elections 2022 in comparison to the voters' turnout of 2017 assembly elections, which were 86% in both phases of assembly elections. However, in a clash between two political parties in the Churachandpur district, a person was injured and an EVM was damaged that was later replaced. Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Repolling to Be Held in 6 Booths in Ukhrul and Senapati on March 8 Due to Violence.

In the 2017 Manipur assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, but, however, failed to form a government. BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by forming an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, which had won four seats each.

