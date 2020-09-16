New Delhi, September 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 years old tomorrow on September 17, 2020. PM Narendra Modi was born on September 17 in 1950. To mark PM Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a week-long campaign namely "Seva Saptah" on September 14. The BJP celebrates PM Modi's birthday by conducting social events like blood donation camps. Arguably the most popular leader in India today, Narendra Damodardas Modi's political journey is incredible. PM Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday: BJP Workers Offer 70 Kg Laddu at Coimbatore Temple to Mark Indian Prime Minister's Birthday.

Unlike leaders who rose to power courtesy political dynasty, Narendra Modi was born to a middle-class family with political leverage. Modi had to start working at a very tender age to help his father. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the political ideologue of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), when he was eight years old. In 1969, unhappy with his arranged marriage with Jashoda Ben, Modi left his home. Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday: UP BJP Launches 'Seva Saptah' to Mark PM Modi's Birthday on September 17.

According to Narendra Modi's official website, as a child, he often celebrated both Hindu and Muslim festivals considering the large number of Muslim friends he had in the neighbourhood. The portal also says he wanted to join an Army school and become a soldier, but could not do so because his family did not have enough money to pay fees.

After leaving his house, Narendra Modi toured the country and visited several ashrams to understand the Hindu faith. In 1971, when he returned to Gujarat, Modi was appointed as a full-fledged pracharak (campaigner) by the RSS. He plunged to politics in 1985 when he became a key member of BJP. A couple of years later, he was elevated to the rank of party’s organizing secretary in Gujarat.

By 1995, Modi has become the organisational face of the BJP and played a key role for the party in wresting power from the Congress in Gujarat. When Keshavbhai Patel resigned in 2001, Modi was chosen as his replacement by the BJP. Modi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and entered the state legislature on 24 February 2002 by winning a by-election to the Rajkot – II constituency.

In 2002, anti-Muslim riots broke out across Gujarat a coach filled with karsevaks was allegedly burnt by Muslim extremists in Godhra. His administration had been considered complicit in the 2002 Gujarat riots by many or otherwise criticised for its handling of it. In December 2002, he became chief minister for the second time. Post-2002, he started working on his image and presented himself as vikas purush. In 2007 and 2011, he secured victory for his BJP.

In September 2013, the BJP named Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. Modi ran a relentless campaign and eventually brought the BJP to power. He was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on 26 May, 2014, for the first time. He became the first Prime Minister born after India's independence from the British Empire. Under his leadership, the BJP grabbed power in several states. Last year, Modi scripted history by becoming the only non-Congress prime minister to be elected twice for consecutive terms in post-independent India.

