What does the daily horoscope say about those celebrating their birthday on 24 December 2024? First of all, what is the zodiac sign of people born on this date? Individuals born on December 24 have Capricorn astrological signs or Makar Rashi. In fact, anyone born between December 22 and January 19 belongs to the sun sign. There are 12 astrological signs and they are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. A horoscope covers many aspects of one’s life, like love, money, career, health and relationships. Let us look at today’s horoscope readings for all the zodiac signs, along with their lucky number and lucky colour predictions. Weekly Horoscope for December 23-29: Know Astrological Predictions and Tips for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Energy levels are high. You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues; your personal mojo needs a makeover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 6

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.

Lucky Colour: Jade

Lucky Number: 5

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Unique new opportunities bring pleasant surprises. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Love life is hectic, and you might suddenly find yourself in a situation that might get out of hand. Time to cool your heels a bit and assess the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 2

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Cash flow is dull, so avoid luxury spending. A hobby could turn lucrative if you are so inclined. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

A day for reflection. A little tact will take you places in your career. Romance is in the air, and keep a sharp lookout for the admirer. A trip will enable you to make new contacts and broaden your perspectives.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

New beginnings are on the horizon for Libra, and positive outcomes are likely in legal matters.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Today is about emotional clarity. You are advised to reflect and recharge for a peaceful day.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Your finances will improve today. Avoid impulsive purchases and focus on savings.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Determination and willpower will be your strengths today. Keep an eye on those who may try to take advantage of you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

You may feel a bit restless and indecisive today. Focus on self-care and avoid making major decisions.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

A creative and imaginative day. Your intuition will be strong, so trust your gut feelings.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

