What does the daily horoscope say about those celebrating their birthday on 26 December 2024? People born between December 22 and January 19 belong to the Capricorn astrological sign or Makar Rashi. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. A horoscope covers many aspects of one’s life, like love, money, career, health and relationships. Let us look at today’s horoscope readings for all the zodiac signs, along with their lucky number and lucky colour predictions. Weekly Horoscope for December 23-29: Know Astrological Predictions and Tips for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Aries, today is a day for love and connection. Your romantic side is highlighted, making it ideal for deepening bonds with your loved ones. Embrace the warmth and affection that surrounds you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Today, Taurus, you may feel a sense of unease due to hidden fears. Meditation and prayers can help bring relief.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 15

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Today, you may find yourself seeking emotional support, as there's an underlying sense of uncertainty or lack of confidence. It's a good day to reflect on your needs and to lean on those you trust.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Cancer, your emotional depth guides you today. Nurture yourself and your loved ones with compassion and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 27

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Leo, your confidence shines today, attracting admirers and opportunities. Be mindful of impulsive spending and prioritise self-care amidst the excitement.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 11

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Today, Virgos may find themselves in a reflective mood, contemplating personal growth and development. Opportunities for self-improvement may arise, but it's important to maintain a balanced approach and avoid overthinking.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Today, you'll be filled with a sense of harmony and balance, making it a great day to connect with loved ones and nurture your relationships. Your charm and diplomacy will help you navigate any challenges with ease.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 17

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Today, Scorpios may face challenges in their finances and relationships. It's important to practice restraint in spending and handle family matters with care.

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Lucky Number: 3

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Today presents opportunities for personal growth and challenging conversations. Stay positive and be ready for unexpected twists.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 18

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorns, your determination shines today. Focus on your goals and watch your hard work pay off.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Today, you may experience unexpected gains and success in your work and personal endeavours. However, be mindful of potential misunderstandings in relationships, requiring patience and careful communication.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Number: 21

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Today, Pisces, embrace your intuitive nature. Trust your gut feelings and let them guide you towards new opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).