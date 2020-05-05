Actress Hifsa Sharma Expresses Her Love for Camera, Talks About Her Dream of Doing Films

Hifsa Sharma

The small screen industry or say the TV industry in India has witnessed massive growth in the last few years. The initial platform for any actor to grab everyone’s attention is by appearing in TV shows. MTV has been a youth-centric channel which has various TV reality shows catering for the younger generation. One name that rose to fame is Hifsa Sharma. She grabbed everyone’s attention after her stint in MTV Roadies X4. Based in Shimla, she spends most of her time in Mumbai for her work commitments.

In the recent COVID-19 crisis, Hifsa is spending most of time at home. Besides this, she was also the winner of ‘MTV Chase The Monsoon 4’ after which she gained tremendous popularity over the internet. The actress bagged her first role in Zee TV’s soap opera ‘Kaala Teeka’ where she essayed the role of Dimpy. “Being on camera is all I love to do and it can’t be expressed in words. My dream is to star in films but still there is a long way to go”, quoted Hifsa. The actress believes that the telly world teaches an artist to become a well-crafted actor which is why she loves to be a part of TV shows.

Not just small screen, Hifsa has also made her digital debut with ‘Akta: The Team’. She was also seen in the second episode of ‘MTV Love On The Run’. In the current phase of lockdown, Hifsa Sharma is entertaining her fans by creating engaging yet funny videos. She said, “Social media is the pioneer which has shaped many individuals in becoming personalities. Every day there’s something new to learn on the internet.” By engaging with her fans online, the actress is gradually building her fanbase. On asking about her upcoming projects, Hifsa Sharma stated that she will announce once the things get back to normal.