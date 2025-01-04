Delhi, January 4: A 23-year-old BBA graduate, Tushar Singh Bisht, has been arrested for allegedly duping over 700 women in total. 500 Women on Bumble and 200 on Snapchat by posing as a US-based model. By day, Bisht worked as a technical recruiter at a private company in Noida, but at night, he operated an elaborate scheme of manipulation and blackmail.

According to a report by NDTV, Tushar had been working as a technical recruiter at a private firm in Noida for the past three years. His father earns a living as a driver, his mother manages their home, and his sister works in Gurugram. Gurugram Job Scam: Fraudsters Dupe Man Hailing From Dundahera of INR 26 Lakh on Pretext of Job for His Sister at Delhi University, 2 Arrested.

Tushar used a virtual international mobile number to create fake profiles on platforms like Bumble and Snapchat, posing as a US-based model visiting India. He stole photos and stories from a Brazilian model to build a convincing persona and targeted women aged 18-30. Gaining their trust, he collected their phone numbers and intimate visuals under the pretext of friendship. Parcel Scam in Mumbai: Fraudsters Posing As 'Delhi Cops' Dupe Elderly Woman of INR 1.51 Crore After Victim Sends Parcel to Her Daughter in US.

Over time, Tushar turned this into a blackmail scheme, using the visuals to extort money from his victims. If they refused to comply, he would threaten to misuse the sensitive content, according to the police.

Tushar Bisht blackmailed over 700 women using intimate content obtained through fake profiles on dating platforms. His scheme unravelled after a Delhi University student reported him to the Cyber Police on December 13, 2024. Connecting on Bumble, Tushar posed as a US-based model, gained her trust, and extorted money by threatening to leak private photos and videos. Initially complying, the victim later sought her family's help and filed a complaint, exposing his actions.

West Delhi Cyber Police, led by ACP Arvind Yadav, arrested Tushar Singh Bisht in Shakarpur after tracing his criminal activities through technical analysis. Police recovered incriminating data, including chat records, a virtual number, and 13 credit cards. Initial investigations revealed multiple extortion cases, with payments traced to two of Tushar’s bank accounts.

