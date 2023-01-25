Parineeti Chopra's pretty saree collection is a must for every fashion lover! From classic Manish Malhotra to Payal Khandwala and Masaba Gupta, Chopra is a connoisseur of beautiful designs and has a penchant for traditional six yards, in particular. Remember the day when Pari's picture in a simple sheer black saree went viral on Instagram? Well, she was just getting started then. Over the years she has brilliantly made appearances in even prettier designs and today we'll be elaborating on the same. Parineeti Chopra Becomes a Master Scuba Diver After 9 Years of Rigorous Training (Watch Video).

Parineeti has been extremely consistent with her choices in Bollywood. She has eventually started co-judging reality TV shows and you know what that means, right? Fashion appearances almost every day! Just recently when the Uunchai beauty was invited as a judge on Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan, we were awestruck by her stunning wardrobe for the same. Pari opted for such charming statement pieces that left us wanting for more. There were days when her outfits managed to hit the bull's eye and compelled us to note down those designs for our future shopping spree. To give you a brief understanding of what we are talking about, let's elaborate on the five best saree from Parineeti Chopra's wardrobe that we'd like to steal. Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Shares BTS From Picturesque Locations of Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani Starrer.

In Payal Khandwala

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Payal Khandwala

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jade by MK

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Manish Malhotra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Masaba Gupta

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which saree of hers did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).