Kriti Sanon was busy promoting her next release, Adipirush these days. She played the role of Goddess Sita while Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram. While her promotional looks didn't make any headlines this time, we aren't disappointed. Instead, we are reminiscing about her previous outings that were always so chic and glamorous. Pantsuits, in particular, are her favourite and she nails them with her signature chutzpah. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

With her tall and lean frame, Kriti makes nailing these designs look easy. With her stylist, Sukriti Grover by her side, Sanon grabs your eyeballs each time she steps out of her apartment. Though Diet Sabya criticises her styling attempts, Sanon has never let it bother her. She goes ahead with what she wants to wear and pulls them off with so much ease. From pastel green to a beautiful brown, Kriti's pantsuit wardrobe is filled with stunning colours that are easy on your eyes. To elaborate more on this, let's check out some of her looks in them. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon's Bold Necklines That Set the Temperature Soaring!

Pretty in Pink

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cool Blue

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Brown

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Green We Like

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Kriti Sanon's pantsuits did you like the most? Drop your comments on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).