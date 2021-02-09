Ananya Panday is playing her cards really well in Bollywood. From picking the right debut project with a great banner to signing movies that allow her to be herself, she's clearly making the right decisions and is here to stay. The star kid is already the talk of the town and her glamorous appearances often make headlines. With the help of her ace stylist, Ami Patel in the beginning, Panday was able to carve an impression and make some ravishing outings. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

After flaunting some of the most chic designs in the past, the Khaali Peeli actress is back to wooing our hearts with her newest fashion offering. Dressed in an off-shoulder white dress, Ananya looked glamorous, to say the least, and her sensuous expressions clearly had a wonderful effect on our minds. With her nude eyelids and lips and highlighted cheeks, Ananya kept her makeup extremely neutral to amplify her outfit further. A rather simple but striking choice, we must say! Ananya Panday's Floral Co-Ord Set By July Issue Screams Millennial Fashion (View Pics).

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While this was about her fashion wardrobe, coming to her professional life, she'll be next seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. With such amazing projects in her hand, the girl is only destined to go places. Until then, let's keep ogling at her new clicks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).