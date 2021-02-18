Bhumi Pednekar is back to posing as the cover girl of a fashion magazine. The Durgamati actress poses on the cover of the Peacock magazine's new edition and we are all hearts for her pictures. After Katrina Kaif blew our minds with her hot pictures from the same magazine's photoshoot, it's Bhumi's turn to cast a magical spell and she's certainly doing a fab job with that. With her elegant costumes and styling to go with, she's certainly making a strong case for millennial brides. Bhumi Pednekar Looks Graceful and Reminds Us of Filmfare's Black Lady On Elle Magazine's February Cover (See Pic).

Bhumi is decked up in some stunning attires by designer duo, Falguni & Shane Peacock. The actress is unarguably looking her glamorous best and we are mesmerised after seeing these resplendent looks by her. With heavily embellished capes and embroidered lehenga cholis, she's making way for new-age bridal fashion - the one that doesn't involve red and focusses mainly on a pastel palette. Her styling is apt for the outfits and so is her makeup. She looks nothing less than a royal princess in her outfits and we would certainly like to imitate her look on our special day. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar's successful journey in Bollywood is testament to 'talent is only that matters in the end.' While nepotism is a debate that will continue for years to come, names like Bhumi prove that talent matters in the end. We hope the girl is able to shoot for such stunning photoshoots in the future and that she continues to look so ravishing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).