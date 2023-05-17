Co-ord sets have become the go-to outfit choice in the past few years, and this trend is here to stay for a long time. The matching ensemble is worn not only as lounging sets, but also as suits, casual clothes, and as separates. The outfit requires very little to no styling. Scroll down to see how celebrities have worn these co-ord sets to get a stylish look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the celebrities who make headlines for her stylish style. She recently wore a blue and white checkered co-ord suit with white sneakers. She looked really stunning and if you like this type of dress, you can try this style or a floral print co-ord set. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Confesses She Hasn't Watched RRR Despite Attending LA Screening for Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In this chocolate brown co-ord outfit, Ananya Panday appears looks gorgeous. The off-shoulder crop top and satin trousers are ideal for both day and night.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We adore anything in lilac, but this sweatsuit stands out. Athiya Shetty enjoys dressing up because she posts looks on her Instagram on a daily basis. She knows how to make her styling perfect by experimenting with her wardrobe.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

PC's co-ord set with a corset top and trousers embellished with colourful tie-dye designs can be one of the best options to try out for any girl. The stunning high-pony hairdo and black co-ord neckpiece are not to be missed. Priyanka Chopra is Grazia's Global Cover Star and She Looks Bold and Beautiful! (View Pic).

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina's emerald green co-ord outfit is comfortable and functional in every way. A midriff-baring tie-up crop top with a V-neckline and ruffled trims at the border completes the summer look. The high-waisted skirt with a front slit goes well with the top.