Deepika Padukone's Stylist Sheleena Nathani Shares Throwback Pictures of the Actress in 'Blue' and They're Bound to Drive Away all Your Quarantine Blues

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Shaleena Nathani is not styling Deepika Padukone (for obvious reasons), the stylist is busy updating her Instagram feed on a daily basis. Though she has no new pics to share, Nathani is busy taking a trip down the memory lane by sharing throwback pictures of her favourite client. However, her updates are not random and they are in sync with a theme that's colour coordinated. Every day she picks a new colour and shares DP's pictures in different outfits of that colour. It started with red then white and now blue.

'Wednesday feels like blue, blue like the endless ocean - My Happy Place' she shared before sharing Deepika's all decked up pictures in blue colour outfits. From her blue pantsuit in Cannes to polka dot maxi dress and even the sequined saree from the house of Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shaleena shared multiple throwback pictures of the actress that were bound together by a common thread. The idea certainly lifted our spirits and we thank her for driving away all our lockdown blues. Deepika Padukone Goes Anushka Sharma Way, Drops a Funny Comment on Ranveer Singh's Instagram Live with Sunil Chhetri.

Check out Some of Her Throwback Pictures

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While it's still unclear when the shooting of the movies in Bollywood can resume, we can hope for Nathani to keep updating her social media feed for the next week at least. With so many appearances in the past, DP has ample pictures to put together and such happy memories will always be treasured. Here's looking forward to what's lying in her store for tomorrow!