Eliza Dushku is a lady of substance. For someone who decided to study holistic psychology, a therapeutic modality that integrates mind, body and spirit, at Lesley University just a year back, she knows glamour isn't forever and is a shallow industry, in fact. Besides having played tough roles in her career, Eliza is equally bold and confident in real-life, a lesson probably that she has learnt from her personal experiences. And when we say she's bold and confident as a person, we also mean that she carries herself confidently and that her red carpet choices are in sync with that. Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: 10 of the Most Outrageously Sexy Attires She Has Ever Donned - View Pics.

Eliza's fashion outings are strong and symbolic. She means business when she steps on the red carpet and her choices look powerful if nothing else. She knows how to effectively blend in glamour with power and that's a lethal combination to see. One look at her red carpet outings and you're convinced that Eliza's personal sense of styling is charming and effective. For someone who started her acting career at the age of nine, she has come a long way. As the talented actress gets ready to ring in her birthday today, we take a look at some of her most modish style statements. Lady Gaga Birthday Special: Bold, Electric, Quirky and Weirdly Amazing are Few Words That Perfectly Describe her Sartorial Choices (View Pics).

Sensuous in Black

Eliza Dushku (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Little Black Dress

Eliza Dushku (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Seeking Inspiration From Everything Boho!

Eliza Dushku (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Scintillating!

Eliza Dushku (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Print

Eliza Dushku (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nude Palette? Yes Please

Eliza Dushku (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving Prints - All Day, Every Day!

Eliza Dushku (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eliza made headlines when she revealed she was molested by a stunt coordinator on the sets of True Lies. Later she was also fired from Bull after she complained about how her co-star Michael Weatherly had sexually harassed her. While the channel then agreed to pay her a settlement for their decision to fire her, she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and hence she couldn't discuss her encounter in detail. Eliza has always empowered girls with her strong portrayals and we hope she continues inspiring in the future as well.

Here's wishing Eliza an eventful year ahead! Happy Birthday.

