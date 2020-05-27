Gabriella Demetriades Ends Up Raising the Temperature in her Attempt to Beat the Cruel Summer (View Pic)

Gabriella Demetriades beachwear picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gabriella Demetriades sure has her own way of beating the heat but it's not helping us really. The new yummy mummy of B-town took to her Instagram account to share a smokin' hot picture in her white monokini and we are still drooling over the sight. While we are busy craving for vitamin sea and planning our beach holidays virtually, Gabriella is living our dreams by sharing a series of throwback pictures that were shot during happier times. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Share a Super Cute Pic With Baby Arik From Their Goa Trip!

Demetriades is posing in her sensuous beachwear with those sultry expressions that would make a man go weak in his knees. Her attempt to beat the cruel summer certainly didn't help us for we think she just made it hotter by a few degrees. As the South African model is calmly posing on a swimming pool flaunting her uber hot bod, we are sweating like someone who has just been into a boiler room. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is demanding credits and we wonder for what (the pics weren't clicked by him). Arjun Rampal Says 'Time to Let It Go' As He Shaves Off His Quarantine Beard With Help From Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in a Timelapse Video.

Check Out her Super Hot Pictures

cruel summer

Meanwhile, Gabriella has also mastered the act of giving befitting replies to online trolls. Recently when someone tried to question her about why her lips look weird, the model had an instant reply saying, "I’ll talk to my parents about it and try get it sorted.” Arjun and Gabriella along with their newborn son Arik are currently observing lockdown at their weekend home in Karjat. "We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” the actor explained in his recent conversation with Mid-Day.