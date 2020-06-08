Happy Birthday Emily Ratajkowski! 10 Piping HOT Pics of the Sexy Model That Will Make You Fall In Love Her Sensuous Style & Flawless Figure

Happy Birthday Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The super gorgeous, Emily Ratajkowski will turn 29 tomorrow. But age is just a number for this super hot model and each one of her pictures is proof. The strong-headed feminist has always expressed her opinions as flawlessly as she has her bikinis and her perfect figure. Some of the hot pictures of this beauty with brains will make you believe that dreams do come true. The supermodel has walked for big names like Versace, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs, but these are just some of her many achievements. Her real name is Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski and the American model and actress have many feathers on her cap. She was born in London and raised in San Diego. She first appeared on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the erotic magazine treat and she hasn't looked back, ever since.

Ratajkowski is also the queen of social media and boasts of a whopping 26.5 million followers on Instagram. She is an equally hardworking activist and entrepreneur. She owns her lingerie line called the Emrata and it features some of the most tasteful fashion pieces. While we wish the beauty a very happy birthday, let's take a look at some of the hottest pictures of Emily Ratajkowski:

Hot Would Be and Understatement!

Sizzling!

Perfection!

Flawless As Ever!

Met Gala Look

Setting Internet On Fire Like Its Her Everyday Job!

Just WOW

Snuggling Her Dog In Style

Sensuous!

Emily Ratajkowski's husband has issued a public apology for using the N-word. Sebastian Bear-McClard took to Twitter to say sorry for incidents in his past in which he used the racial slur. It came after BET’s style director Danielle Prescod accused him of using the N-word in front of her. He and Emily have joined thousands of others across the US who have taken to the streets this week to protest against racism and police brutality towards black people. Sebastian tweeted: "I used a word casually like it was mine to use. It's not, it never was and it never will be."