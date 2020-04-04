Happy Birthday, Lisa Ray! Life Is Never Perfect but Your Whimsical Chic Style Is and Here’s Why We Cannot Stop Gushing Over It!

Lisa Ray Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With a glorious bio that reads as an actor, author, columnist, model, performer, philanthropist, social activist, television and theatre personality, Lisa Ray is a reckoning force in all things resilient, hope and faith! She turns 48 today, defying age with her fabulous persona! A cancer graduate, she endeared us through her salient penchant for issue-oriented portrayals and now as an author who has penned the memoir, Close To The Bone. A mother to two adorable twins, Soleil and Sufi, Lisa dabbles it all with that determined smile and gusto that defies all odds. On the fashion front, the fashion-conscious Lisa channels a rather whimsical, eclectic and norm defying demeanour. Her compelling style play isn't everyone's cup of tea as she goes on to tap designs from the homegrown labels and promote them through her appearances. A rather matured take on fashion and its nuances, Lisa's strong sense of self reflects well into the ensembles that she chooses. Those light eyes, additionally elevate the ensemble as Lisa ups the quotient with a signature beauty and hair game. While her Instagram musings keep us hooked, we can hardly wait for her to light up the silver screen or the stage. She will be seen in the highly anticipated musical 99 songs, written and produced by A. R. Rahman and is also slated to reappear in season 2 of Amazon Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please! Sonali Bendre Gets A Special Message From 'Cancer Graduate' Lisa Ray: This Tweet Spells Love and Positive Vibes!

Here is a closer look at Lisa's one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal, carefully crafted and done to perfection.

A red rose jungle sari dress by label Kumari was teamed with black boots, sunnies, sleek hair and minimal glam.

A Payal Khandwala saree was teamed with a grey blouse, jewellery by Kohar, pointy toes, an updo with fringes and subtle glam.

The Lokmat Doc Walk saw Lisa drape a Chanderi saree with dhoti checks from designer Pranay Baidya's Calcutta 1964 collection teamed with silver tissue Maheshwari blouse. Contrasting green-toned choker from Goenka, pseudo slick wet pulled back hairdo and matte nude glam sealed the deal.

A neo-ethnic drape dress with Ka Sha with a layered necklace, a potli from Love To Bag and subtle glam with signature sleek hair completed her look.

A voluminous black dress from Corpora was teamed with purple stockings, layered necklace, tied hair and intense glam. Lisa Ray: 'Cancer Redefined My Life; Helped Develop Better Relation with Fear'

For the Jaipur Literary Fest, Lisa flaunted a purple toned turtle neck full-sleeved top and stockings, breaking its monotony with a white floral dress and strappy metallic stilettos. Sleek hair and subtle glam allowed the eclectic ensemble to take centre stage.

Lisa was all dolled up in a pop of colours from the label Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, accessorized by silver oxidized jewellery from Minerali and Sangeeta Boochra. Sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

WOW! Redefining the vibe and giving the ensembles a new lease of life, we love Lisa Ray's exceptional sense of style. Here's wishing the fabulous woman a fabulous birthday!