Diwali might still be a week away but trust Jahnvi Kapoor to kickstart her celebration well in advance. The Roohi actress' stylist, Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram account to share pictures of Kapoor's ethereal avatar and boy, did she look radiant! After Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon who were recently stunned in Bollywood's favourite, Manish Malhotra's iconic designs, it was Janhvi this time who took it upon herself to strut in his creations. Janhvi Kapoor's Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga is For Those Who are Obsessed With Bling (View Pics).

Janhvi picked a stunning blingy lehenga choli from the house of Manish Malhotra. The heavily embellished outfit was perfect for a wedding soiree but guess Janhvi wants it as her Diwali pick. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's darling daughter looked charming in her #ootd and we loved the way she styled it. She ditched any major jewellery and settled for a pair of ear studs instead. Janhvi Kapoor's Vivaciousness is On Display In Her New Magazine Cover (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, pink lips, kohled eyes and hair styled in soft waves completed her look further. She did exude some royal vibes while posing in this stunning outfit and we are all hearts for it. With Diwali just around the corner, it's time you start picking your outfits and seek some inspiration from our beauties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).