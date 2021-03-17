Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is one of the sought after actresses in showbiz. After hits like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Laxmii, she's slaying it on the professional front for sure. Having said that, the babe is also slowly and steadily turning into a fashionista and we have no complaints. Kiara is the new cover girl for Filmfare March 2021 issue and well her pictures from the photoshoot are hot, bold and edgy. The official Instagram handle of Filmfare has shared a series of pics and it'll definitely make you go wow. Kiara Advani Makes Basic Denim Jumpsuit Look Super-Hot On The Cosmopolitan India's Magazine Cover!

Elaborating on her looks, Advani can be seen in black and white outfits that make her look glam. For the cover page, we see her in a one-shoulder thigh-high slit dress whereas, in the other pics, the diva can be seen in dark clothes. However, it's her black satin outfit with a knot-blouse and a wrap-around skirt which is the highlight of the photoshoot. She is styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Check out the photos below. Kiara Advani Is Radiating Positivity, Being All Haute and Happening in Couture for Cosmopolitan Magazine Photoshoot!

Looking Gorgeous In White!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The Revealing Polka-Dot Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

The Makeup Game Looks Damn Strong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Beauty in Black and White!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Setting Instagram on Fire!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

So, tell us, which look of the actress from the above pictures happens to be your favourite? Having said that, we must admit, Kiara is killing it in the photoshoot and is surely one of the prettiest faces we have in Bollywood. Workwise, she has many projects lined up which includes Shershaah along with Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and more. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).