Makar Sankranti is a vibrant festival celebrated across India, marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. One of the highlights of this festival is the enthusiasm for traditional attire, and what better way to embrace this than with a beautiful black saree! Bollywood actresses have often embraced the elegance of black sarees, showcasing their versatility and timeless appeal. A black saree can effortlessly exude sophistication while allowing for a myriad of styling options. This classic colour complements various skin tones and adds a touch of glamour to any festive celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Actresses Embrace Comfort and Style with Sweatshirts! (View Pics).

If you're looking to make a statement this Makar Sankranti, consider choosing a black saree with intricate embellishments or a simple yet elegant design. Pair it with a contrasting blouse for a contemporary twist or go for a traditional embroidered piece to maintain the essence of the festival. Accessorising with gold or silver jewellery can elevate the entire look, making it perfect for the joyous spirit of Makar Sankranti. To check out some of the stunning black sarees adorned by our B-town beauties, keep scrolling. Rashmika Mandanna Loves Her Pantsuits; 5 Amazing Pieces to Steal From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't forget to complete your outfit with traditional makeup and hairstyles. A sleek bun adorned with flowers or soft waves can enhance your overall appearance, keeping in line with the festive theme. As you celebrate this cherished occasion, a black saree not only adds grace but also symbolises the richness of Indian culture, allowing you to celebrate Makar Sankranti in style.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).