Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Step Out for a Coffee Date But it's her Gucci Face Mask that Has Our Attention

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's no quarantine without a dash of luxury for Miley Cyrus. Well, if someone buys a Gucci face mask to protect herself during the recent COVID-19 outbreak, you better tag her spending as the ultimate luxury. The Wrecking Ball singer was clicked stepping out for a coffee date with her beau Cody Simpson in California and we must say, the couple adhered to all the social distancing rules. The trendy 10 Speed Coffee in Calabasas, California is a popular joint and the couple was willing to step out of their quarantine for a coffee break. Cody Simpson Says'6 Months With You is Worth a Lifetime' in an Adorable Post Celebrating Anniversary With Miley Cyrus (View Pic).

However, it wasn't their pictures together that startled (they usually do but in a good way) us this time but her Gucci mask that made our eyeballs pop out. The singer styled herself in a casual and neat green camouflage pair of pants, a black t-shirt and a pair of Gucci’s black Leon Chelsea boots. She further paired her look with an unofficial black-and-white Gucci “GG” logo face mask. We have seen pictures of how people are custom-making these face masks from their old Gucci scarves and handbags. Did Miley really do that? We don't know.

Check Out Miley Cyrus' Gucci Face Mask

Recently there were rumours if the singer is upset with her beau after his 'not ready for marriage' statement. However, the truth is that Cyrus is in fact relieved that Cody, 23, has no plans of settling down anytime soon. The couple is currently enjoying their new relationship and they are willing to take one step at a time. Well, what do we even say? If that makes her happy, so be it.