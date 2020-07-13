A millennial influencer whose humble interpretation of the cup song in Marathi titled Hi Chal Turu Turu clinched crazy views on the social media has come a long way. Graduating from the OTT platform with The Little Things and Girl In The City to the silver screen with the 2018 film, Karwaan, her simplicity as the girl-next-door strikes an instant chord. Mithila works off that affable and a friendly charm off-screen too. On the fashion front too, Mithila has graduated from being a regular tee-denim kinda girl to being a fine dresser with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal directing her tryst with some of the most sought after home labels. One such throwback vibe from Mithila's vacation to Australia featured a printed space cadet suit by Jayesh Sachdeva's label, Quirkbox. Quite in sync with the obvious label's sensibilities, the quirky ensemble was also a fine example in nailing colour blocking finery. Adding to the mirth were her sinful voluminous curls and an all-natural glam.

Prints are a tricky territory to cross but Mithila pulled off the short suit with a petite frame, cute smile. Here's a closer look at her style. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar - Quirk is the New Glam

Mithila's holiday chic vibe featured a shirt, shorts and layered with an embroidered and sequined printed jacket with shoulder pads. Natural glam and curls completed her look. Mithila Palkar Is Making a Compelling Case for Thrifty Style in These Throwback Pictures!

Mithila Palkar in The Quirkbox (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).