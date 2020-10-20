Nargis Fakhri, the American born Bollywood actress and model greeted us with the 2011 romantic drama Imtiaz Ali directed film Rockstar. She subsequently followed it up with Madras Cafe (2013), commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero (2014), Spy (2015) and Housefull 3 (2016). Blessed with an innately positive and inspiring nature, Nargis has millions of followers on various social media platforms, but she comes across as an extremely down-to-earth girl and is known for her sharp wit and quirky charm. She also works for charities that foster women empowerment, preserving wildlife and the environment. A former Kingfisher Calendar girl, Nargis is eloquent on the fashion front as well. A moody dresser whose ability to infuse glamour with that signature pout is what endears the most, Nargis has crafted a fine fashion arsenal. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of these stunning moments.

Here's a closer look. Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri Starrer Torbaaz to Hit OTT Platform in October 2020?

A red satin dress by Marrin Costello was teamed up with bronzed glossy glam and centre-parted textured hair.

Nargis Fakhri Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A sequinned number by Ruby Hoshangi was paired with pseudo wet hair and bold red lips.

Nargis Fakhri Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A floral abstract printed dress from Camilla was paired with a pair of sliders, open hair and reflective sunnies.

Nargis Fakhri Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An all-black ensemble from AOC was teamed with metallic strappy heels, slick hairdo, bold red lips and large sunnies.

Nargis Fakhri Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pleated yellow dress by J'Amemme was paired with nude pink lips and a pulled back hairdo.

Nargis Fakhri Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A red Namrata Joshipura dress was complimented with bold red lips, dainty diamond jewellery, sleek hair and golden heels.

Nargis Fakhri Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Ranas Legacy ensemble was teamed up with pink lips, wavy hair, statement earrings and metallic heels. Nargis Fakhri Talks About Growing up Poor and Not Having Food to Eat as She Shares a Childhood Pic.

Nargis Fakhri Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From quirky, chic, glamorous to sparkly, Nargis has a look for every mood. What's more? She makes all of these styles tick with an accompanying brilliant glam game. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).