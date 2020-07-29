This light-eyed beauty is making a brilliant splash on the OTT platform, courtesy of Special OPS, Choked and Breathe Into The Shadows amidst the lockdown. She has traversed a long way from making a debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s movie Mirziya opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in 2016. A former model having the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar of 2012 to her credit, Saiyami also has a rich legacy to boot. All these and much more allow her an unperturbed understanding of fashion, choosing styles that flatter her lithe frame and a flawless complexion. She comes across as someone who lets her work and a subtlely innate style to talk for her. A throwback vibe of hers from a beachy holiday at the Maldives on all pink finery had us hooked. With her signature wild curls being breeze kissed, Saiyami's flirty, floaty and fabulous vibe is chic AF.

Co-ord sets are the newest pieces to covet for the wardrobes! Lending us a perfect holiday style that can transition from day to night, Saiyami's easygoing style is fuss-free and oh-so-relatable. Here's a closer look. Fashion Face-Off: Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra in Global Desi Jumpsuit? Who Wore the Sage Green Style Better?

Saiyami Kher - The Pink Mood

A Rose co-ord set by Spring Diaries Store worth Rs.3,500 featured a printed bralette and a form-flattering skirt. The set was teamed with a sun hat and all-natural glam. Her wild curls were in its glory and wind kissed. Saiyami Kher Is Springtime Chic in a Lush Green Pretty Patterned Global Desi Jumpsuit!

Saiyami Kher in Spring Diaries Store (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Saiyami was last seen as Juhi in Special Ops, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast.

