She is a delight to reckon with! For the model turned actress and dancer who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, she enjoys an impressive fan following of 3.3M on Instagram. What sets her apart really is her fabulousness in styling herself and doing her own glam. Driven by the passion for good skin health, Sana launched her endeavour, Face Spa By Sana Khan, a luxury skincare range of products and treatments. With the lockdown, Sana Khan has been on a roll - playing dress up and regaling us with her self-styled shenanigans. A recent vibe of Sana's had us hooked. An ethnic style in pink, minimal and effortless was teamed with a brilliant glam and hairdo. A style that is perfect for the festivities, Sana makes a compelling case with this much-loved hue. With her petite frame, cute looks and a smile that tugs at the heartstrings perfectly in place with an affable persona, we are loving Sana's style offerings.

Sana was seen in Special OPS, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast. Here's a closer look at Sana's ethnic vibe. Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!

Sana Khan - For The Love Of Pink

A satin pink creation from V'Ves by Mona Agrawal featuring an embroidered dupatta was teamed with earrings from Aaree accessories. A soft subtle makeup of smudged kohl-rimmed eyes, blush pink tinted eyelids, pink lips and highlighted cheekbones were complemented with a chic low bun. Sana Khaan Does Denim on Denim and Its Brilliantly Chic!

Sana Khan Ethnic Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sana Khan was last seen as Sonia in Neeraj Pandey's web series for Hotstar Specials, Special OPS. She will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.

