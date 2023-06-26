Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi is busy signing her next projects. And while she's at it, we are keeping a close eye on her fashion outings. Why you ask? Well, 'cos she's doing a fab at all her attempts. Sanjana recently stepped out looking like a Goddess in her hot pink saree by Ekaya Banaras. The pretty lady deserved our instant like on Instagram and for those obsessed with Barbiecore, this must give you all the feels. Sanjana Sanghi Shares Interesting Details About 'Kadak Singh'.

The sudden rise in love for hot pink on the red carpet or in stores is referred to as Barbiecore. It's a mania currently and the obsession is not going to die anytime soon. While we like all shades of pink. fuchsia or hot pink are a few shades that get your instant liking. Sanjana is not the only celeb flaunting her love for Barbiecore, but she has certainly done it in the most charming way. We are digging into her recent traditional look and believe she has done a good job with it. Let's check out some of her pictures from the same. Sanjana Sanghi Is Channeling That Everything Is Better in Glitter Vibe With These Pictures!

Sanjana Sanghi in Ekaya Banaras

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We're most definitely rooting for Sanjana's Barbiecore moment, what about you?

