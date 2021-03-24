Sara Ali Khan flaunts toned figure in a white and neon ensemble on the beach in her new picture post on Instagram, and fans are thrilled. In the image, Sara wears a white crop top and tiny shorts with neon pockets. What the Fashion! Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Alaya F, Karisma Kapoor Splurge and How!

"Hakuna Matata -- it means no worries," Sara captioned the image. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. Atrangi Re: New Still of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan Hits the Internet; Shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Film to Resume in October 2020.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

