Selena Gomez is one musical artist and actress who is a massive sensation and never fails to impress with her impeccable style. The actress recently graced the cover Allure magazine and guess what? While she absolutely slayed it, you'll be even more impressed to learn that she managed to do her own makeup for the same. Selena used her own line of beauty products known as Rare Beauty. Appearing on the magazine cover sporting a gorgeous deep neck black gown, the actress seemed to channel her inner Frida Kahlo as she went for a floral headgear. K-Pop Queens BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Song Has Fans' Vote! Twitterverse in Praises of the Peppy Number (Watch Video).
The 28-year-old appeared on the cover of Allure’s October 2020 “Best in Beauty” issue. The socially distanced photoshoot features Gomez in some of her best looks. There's a mix of sweet and sexy in them and we absolutely love how Gomez goes from sporting pigtails to a short crop in these pictures. The bright lip shades are sure to make you want to buy some of these super exclusive Rare Beauty products. Check out Selena Gomez's amazing photoshoot with Allure magazine here. Trevor Daniel Speaks on Getting Inspiration From Selena Gomez, Says 'She's Someone I Look Up To'.
Thank you @allure for including @rarebeauty in the #AllureBestOfBeauty issue! 💄💋 By the way -did you register to VOTE? Photographer: @micaiahcarter Stylist: @ariannephillips Hair: @marissa.marino Makeup: ME using @rarebeauty with direction on Zoom from @hungvanngo Nails: @tombachik Story by: @jess_chia
Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! 🌟 The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc
Having been in the public eye since age 10, #SelenaGomez has endured much scrutiny. Still, she’s stayed consistently vocal and candid about her mental health. “After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar. I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away,” she shares on an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus. Her passion for learning more also led to the launch of @RareBeauty’s Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase access to mental health resources over the next 10 years. Link in bio for more of Selena’s #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by @selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia
From her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement to talking about the need for change in the upcoming election, @SelenaGomez doesn’t shy away from speaking up about social justice. “A lot of my family were immigrants who created lives for themselves in the United States,” she says. “I’m proud of that side of who I am.” Last year, she produced the documentary ‘Living Undocumented,’ which follows the lives of real families torn apart by the U.S.’s current immigration policies. “I wanted to do something that would make people uncomfortable, that would force people to watch something that maybe they just don’t want to see, or don’t understand,” says Selena. Link in bio to read the full #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia
Speaking about doing her own makeup and using her own line for the same, Gomez told the magazine, "I had never done that before. I was a little stressed. I was definitely proud to be wearing [Rare Beauty]. I was just like, ‘I hope I did this right." We have to say Selena does know to how to stun in anything and everything.
