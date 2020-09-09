Selena Gomez is one musical artist and actress who is a massive sensation and never fails to impress with her impeccable style. The actress recently graced the cover Allure magazine and guess what? While she absolutely slayed it, you'll be even more impressed to learn that she managed to do her own makeup for the same. Selena used her own line of beauty products known as Rare Beauty. Appearing on the magazine cover sporting a gorgeous deep neck black gown, the actress seemed to channel her inner Frida Kahlo as she went for a floral headgear. K-Pop Queens BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Song Has Fans' Vote! Twitterverse in Praises of the Peppy Number (Watch Video).

The 28-year-old appeared on the cover of Allure’s October 2020 “Best in Beauty” issue. The socially distanced photoshoot features Gomez in some of her best looks. There's a mix of sweet and sexy in them and we absolutely love how Gomez goes from sporting pigtails to a short crop in these pictures. The bright lip shades are sure to make you want to buy some of these super exclusive Rare Beauty products. Check out Selena Gomez's amazing photoshoot with Allure magazine here. Trevor Daniel Speaks on Getting Inspiration From Selena Gomez, Says 'She's Someone I Look Up To'.

Check Out Selena Gomez's Allure Pics Here:

Check Out the Cover Here:

Selena Gomez Looking Her Sultry Best!

Gomez's Pigtails Look is To Die For:

Speaking about doing her own makeup and using her own line for the same, Gomez told the magazine, "I had never done that before. I was a little stressed. I was definitely proud to be wearing [Rare Beauty]. I was just like, ‘I hope I did this right." We have to say Selena does know to how to stun in anything and everything.

