This Delhi girl, one of the refreshing faces to greet us in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor but it was only in 2016 that she rose to fame with the National Award-winning film, Pink. She may be quintessentially an industry outsider who has carved a niche with an unconventional cinematic resume but on the fashion front, she has also developed an atypical and fabulous style play. With her fashion stylist Devki Bhat helming her sartorial affairs, together the duo schooled us on repurposing and recycling one outfit in varied ways for Thappad promotions before the lockdown. Taapsee's conscious choice of ensembles are a far cry from her contemporaries and her arsenal is best described as functional, stable, uber-comfortable yet chic. While international labels do find a spot in her arsenal, Taapsee indulges in mixing and matching, throwing in a heady mix of contemporary styles from homegrown labels. Hence, relaxed silhouettes, classic and neo prints, subtle and bold prints, tricky and easy fabrics all work together to present her versatility.

Taapsee turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments. Playing dress up as the mood demands, Taapsee believes in notching it up with an equally alluring beauty and hair game in tow. Here's a closer look. Taapsee Pannu Is Resplendent in Gaurang Shah Weaves With a Glowy Beauty Game in Tow, One Saree at a Time!

A classic dress with a contemporary flair by Encrustd featuring hair embroidered detailing was teamed with silver metallic sandals, earrings by Bellofox and a turban by Deme. Nude glam and wavy hair sealed the deal.

Taapsee Pannu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A printed saree by Gaurang Shah was teamed with a long-sleeved glossy blouse, statement studs, flower-adorned low bun and subtle glam.

A Latha Puttanna colour-blocked saree was teamed with an organza statement blouse and earrings by Bansri Mehta. Curls, subtle glam and a smile completed her look.

A Papa Don't Preach creation by Shubhika featured a grey silver shimmery dress, a grid printed shrug and a yellow belt with bag detailing. Braids, yellow pumps and bold eyes with pink lips sealed the deal. Taapsee Pannu Glams Up From Home For a Magazine Cover As She Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine.

A Bhaavya Bhatnagar pink neo-saree was teamed with pulled back curls, a delicate necklace by Outhouse, curls and subtle makeup.

A Free People back bralette teamed with a neon pink skirt by Purple Paisley was layered with a neon green jacket by A La Mode. Black strappy heels, bunched up curls and nude glam sealed the deal.

A Chola ensemble was teamed with black heels, earrings by Silver Streak, pulled back hair and minimal makeup. Taapsee Pannu Is Embracing All the Spring Hues With This Happy Dress That We Want for Us Too!

Not a trend hound but doing things quietly and with poignancy, Taapsee Pannu delights! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

