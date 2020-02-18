Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani's Black Velvet Dress for Guilty Trailer Launch

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani is back to the bay after attending her BFF's wedding in Jaipur. The actress did look resplendent in all her different ethnic outings and we personally adored the pink lehenga choli from the house of Manish Malhotra. However, that's not the point here. A lot has been spoken about it already and it's time we discuss her newest fashion outing. The Kabir Singh recently stepped out in the city to attend the trailer launch of her new Netflix web series, Guilty and though her outfit wasn't marvellous enough, we think it was passable and we may pick it for one of our appearances. Guilty Trailer: Kiara Advani's Fiery Turn As The Loyal Girlfriend Of A College Heartthrob Accused Of Rape Is Impressive (Watch Video).

Kiara's black velvet dress with transparent blouson sleeves is perfect for your weekend parties. It's smart, chic and extremely fuss-free. We are glad the actress picked a no jewellery look to go with her outfit and settled for a subtle makeup at the same time. You can either pair it with black strappy heels or settle for matching peep-toes. The outfit though basic can be worn on a casual day and we think it wasn't a bad choice for a trailer launch appearance at least. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's White Pantsuit by Ombrello.

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly digging her look or the day, do you think it's too basic? Is Kiara 'guilty' of wearing this outfit for her newest appearance or do you think it's worth all our attention? Let us know by voting for your desired option below.