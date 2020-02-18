Guilty Trailer: Kiara Advani's Fiery Turn As The Loyal Girlfriend Of A College Hearthrob Accused Of Rape Is Impressive (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Youtube

Kiara Advani gets into the role of a rock chick in Netflix Original Guilty, produced by Dharma Productions. It obviously is a departure from her role as Preeti in Kabir Singh but this isn't the first time that she played the character of a rebellious girl. Remember Fugly, her debut film? Guilty's trailer gives a glimpse of the same wild Kiara in its proceedings but she looks much chicer here. So the story is about a college hearthrob singer who is accused of rape by a small-town girl. While everyone is against him, his girlfriend Nanki, Kiara Advani, stands by him. But or is that what she is doing? Netflix Content Will Reflect My Obsession with Mainstream Storytelling, Says Karan Johar

Honestly, it's an interesting trailer showing the other side of rape. Some conversations need to happen and Section 375 did broach this topic last year. This is a more dark, grungy take of the same which will bare more truths, hopefully. Gurfateh Pirzada who plays the accused here looks good in the role. His innocent face will keep many guessing whether or not he is capable of such a crime.

Guilty will hit Netflix on March 6 and is directed by Ruchi Narain. It also stars Akshara Ranjan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Taher Shabbir and others.