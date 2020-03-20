Kareena Kapoor Khan's Social Distancing is On Point as She Catches Up With BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Over Video Call! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, governments across the globe and also the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been asking people to practise social-distancing to help contain the spread of the pandemic. While we have already seen celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt among others, give a glimpse of how they are spending this time of social-distancing and lockdown at home, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the newest one to give us a glimpse of what she's up to. The actress is known to be a regular when it comes hanging out and partying with her girl gang consisting of the Arora sisters - Malaika and Amrita and looks like COVID-19 is not keeping them away from catching up. Kunal Kemmu Shares a Lovely Picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and His Caption Sounds Like a Title of Ekta Kapoor's Serial.

In the time of social-distancing, Kareena and her girl gang decided to catch up together but on a video call! Yes, we are loving how Kareena, Malaika and Amrita are following safety guidelines and rather than interacting with each other in person, were seen having a good time on a video call. Sharing a screengrab of their call, Kareena wrote, "In This Together" along with heart emojis. It is definitely heartwarming to see such a friendship and this is also a great way to her fans can learn about the need for social-distancing too!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story Here:

A couple of days ago, Kareena had also posted a childhood picture of herself with a hilarious caption that spoke about social-distancing and how she's practising it. As per the health and safety guidelines issued by WHO, it is important to maintain at least a six-foot distance from yourself and others and have also advised against hugging, hand-shakes and such other activities involving close human contact to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares an Adorable Childhood Picture On Instagram But It is Her Hilarious Caption About 'Social Distancing'That is the Highlight!

It's nice to see how Kareena and Malaika are showing their fans by example that they can stay connected with their friends through this tough time, without having to compromise on anyone's safety.